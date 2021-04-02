MacLeod strikes out 11 as MSU takes first game against UK

STARKVILLE, Miss. - Christian MacLeod fanned 11 batters to hold the Kentucky bats at bay, as the No. 5 Mississippi State baseball team opened the three-game series with an 8-1 victory over the No. 21 Wildcats on Thursday at Dudy Noble Field.
MacLeod (3-2) piled up his 11 strikeouts over six innings of work to earn his second SEC victory. He didn’t walk a batter and allowed just two hits, with no base runner reaching third base. Brandon Smith fanned two batters and allowed one unearned run over 1 2/3 innings of work. Houston Harding retired the only batter he faced, while Stone Simmons allowed a pair of base runners, but struck out two batters to close out the game.
Kamren James went 2-for-4 with four RBIs, including the final three runs with a three-RBI double in the eighth inning. Rowdey Jordan hit his third home run of the season, drove in two RBIs and scored three times in the game. Jordan was also hit-by-pitch twice and moved his reached base streak to 10 games.
Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.