MacLeod strikes out 11 as MSU takes first game against UK

MacLeod (3-2) piled up his 11 strikeouts over six innings of work to earn his second SEC victory. He didn’t walk a batter and allowed just two hits, with no base runner reaching third base. Brandon Smith fanned two batters and allowed one unearned run over 1 2/3 innings of work. Houston Harding retired the only batter he faced, while Stone Simmons allowed a pair of base runners, but struck out two batters to close out the game.