Kingston Frazier Memorial Splash Pad officially named in memory of 6-year-old

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - An emotional day at a city park in Jackson after a splash pad was named in memory of a little boy who was kidnapped and murdered in 2017.
The City of Jackson Department of Parks and Recreation held a special dedication for the Kingston Frazier Memorial Splash Pad in Presidential Hills Park II.
Family, friends, community members, and local city leaders offered prayers and remarks.
Everyone hopes Frazier’s memory will now live on through the joy and laughter of children playing at the park for years to come.
The park will also soon include a memorial plaque honoring the lives of other youth lost in the community.
The new Kingston Frazier Memorial Splash Pad is located in Presidential Hills Park II at 3971 N Flag Chapel Road, Jackson, MS 39213.
It opens to the public Friday, April 16, 2021, as long as the weather permits.
