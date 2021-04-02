43K Johnson & Johnson vaccines ‘available’ in Miss. next week

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - There is some positive news from the state’s top doctor in the fight against COVID-19.
State Health Officer Thomas Dobbs says, “Mississippi is maintaining great momentum in vaccinations and cases.”
Dobbs announced via Twitter Friday that 43,000 Johnson and Johnson vaccines are ’available for next week - coming to a clinic or pharmacy near you.’
The state health officer encouraged everyone to take advantage of the opportunity and get their vaccine!
Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.