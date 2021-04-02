Friday Night Weather Forecast

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Another winter-like chill in the air tonight with a freeze warning for many spots. Lows will be in the lower to middle 30s with frost looking likely. Protect plants and pets again, but a quick warm-up is heading our way for Saturday. Freezing temperatures are only expected for a few hours. Sunshine will push us into the 60s. Easter morning will be in the 40s with sunshine and afternoon highs in the lower 70s. Temperatures will continue to warm next week leading to lower 80s for highs and overnight lows in the 50s. A few showers or thunderstorms are possible toward mid-week, but the dynamics for a major severe weather event are lacking at this point. Calm wind tonight with southeasterly winds at 5mph developing Saturday. Average high is 73 and the average low is 49 this time of year. Sunrise is 6:46am and the sunset is 7:22pm.