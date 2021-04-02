First Alert Forecast: bright, cool Friday; slow warming trend Easter weekend

EASTER WEEKEND PLANNER: Clouds will begin to stream in across the area through parts of Saturday as high pressure begins to build farther off to the east – allowing for warmer, slightly more humid air to invade the region. Highs will top out in the 60s to near 70. Easter Sunday will feature a cool start in the 40s for sunrise service, we’ll stay quiet and sunny with highs in the lower to middle 70s.