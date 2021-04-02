First Alert Forecast: bright, cool Friday; slow warming trend Easter weekend

FRIDAY: Sunshine will prevail again across central Mississippi as a strong area of high pressure hold over the region. Allow a few extra minutes to defrost your windshields; otherwise, morning 30s will give way to afternoon highs in the upper 50s and lower 60s. Another frosty night is expected with lows in the middle to upper 30s.
EASTER WEEKEND PLANNER: Clouds will begin to stream in across the area through parts of Saturday as high pressure begins to build farther off to the east – allowing for warmer, slightly more humid air to invade the region. Highs will top out in the 60s to near 70. Easter Sunday will feature a cool start in the 40s for sunrise service, we’ll stay quiet and sunny with highs in the lower to middle 70s.
EXTENDED RANGE: Our gradual warming trend continues through next week into the 80s. A few disturbances will swing through the region, offering up a few opportunities for rain and storms through mid-late week.
Patrick Ellis
WLBT/FOX 40 First Alert Meteorologist
Facebook, Twitter, Instagram: @PatrickEllisWx
Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.