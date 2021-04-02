Community partners needed to host vaccination sites in rural and underserved areas of Miss.

Victor D. Sutton, Director of the Office of Preventive Health and Health Equity said, “The Office of Health Equity addresses disparities primarily in Hispanic, Black, Vietnamese and rural populations. We identify the disparities and gaps that exist and find ways to engage with the communities to get them what they need. We have been providing testing opportunities, giving out PPE and promoting health education in these communities. Vaccination is our next step in reducing the impact of COVID-19.”