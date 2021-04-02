Clinton kicks off month-long Spring Series with First Friday Jazz

Clinton kicks off month long Spring Series with First Friday Jazz
By Carmen Poe | April 2, 2021 at 7:45 AM CDT - Updated April 2 at 7:45 AM

CLINTON, Miss. (WLBT) - April is here!

That means four weeks of music, arts, recreation, and food in Downtown Clinton for the Spring Series.

Here’s a line-up of the entertainment you can expect all month:

April 2, 3

  • Friday at 7:00 p.m.: First Friday Jazz at the Depot with Scott Albert Johnson
  • Saturday at 9:00 a.m.: Art in the Park

April 9, 10

  • Friday at 6:00 p.m.: Dinner & a Movie - The Sandlot
  • Saturday at 9:00 a.m.: Spring Into Green Market and 13th Annual Caterpillar Parade
  • Saturday at 6:00 p.m. concert: Blind Dog Otis on the Atmos Energy Amphitheater in Lion’s Club Park

April 16, 17

  • Friday at 7:00 a.m.: Friday Night Music at Milepost 89 at the Clinton Visitor Center with Slightly Tarnished
  • Saturday at 1:00 p.m.: Hinds Community College Ensembles

April 23, 24

  • Friday at 6:00 p.m.: Dinner & Jazz with Mississippi College Jazz Band
  • Saturday at 3:00 p.m.: Mississippi College Ensembles at Lions Club Park
  • Saturday at 7:00 p.m.: Clinton High School Ensembles at Lions Club Park

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.