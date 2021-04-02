Clinton kicks off month-long Spring Series with First Friday Jazz

CLINTON, Miss. (WLBT) - April is here!
That means four weeks of music, arts, recreation, and food in Downtown Clinton for the Spring Series.
Here’s a line-up of the entertainment you can expect all month:
April 2, 3
- Friday at 7:00 p.m.: First Friday Jazz at the Depot with Scott Albert Johnson
- Saturday at 9:00 a.m.: Art in the Park
April 9, 10
- Friday at 6:00 p.m.: Dinner & a Movie - The Sandlot
- Saturday at 9:00 a.m.: Spring Into Green Market and 13th Annual Caterpillar Parade
- Saturday at 6:00 p.m. concert: Blind Dog Otis on the Atmos Energy Amphitheater in Lion’s Club Park
April 16, 17
- Friday at 7:00 a.m.: Friday Night Music at Milepost 89 at the Clinton Visitor Center with Slightly Tarnished
- Saturday at 1:00 p.m.: Hinds Community College Ensembles
April 23, 24
- Friday at 6:00 p.m.: Dinner & Jazz with Mississippi College Jazz Band
- Saturday at 3:00 p.m.: Mississippi College Ensembles at Lions Club Park
- Saturday at 7:00 p.m.: Clinton High School Ensembles at Lions Club Park
