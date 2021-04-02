AMR advises residents to rehab mailbox addresses and building numbers

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - American Medical Response is asking families and businesses to improve mailbox address and building numbers.
AMR says even with GPS, mailbox markings and building numbers are vital to ambulance crews, fire departments and police responding to emergencies.
You should replace or repaint faded mailbox addresses and building numbers. The colors of numbers and letters should contrast with the background and be at least four inches tall. Also cut tall weeds and grass blocking the view of your mailbox.
Other tips include using numbers and letters that reflect emergency vehicles headlights and spotlights. Place building numbers where trees, shrubs, hanging baskets, chimes or other objects won’t block them. If your home or other building is on a corner, post numbers facing both streets.
The company also says, do not rely solely on a house or building number painted on the curb or planted in the lawn on a low sign.
Steve Peacock, AMR Central Mississippi Operations Manager says, “If your building number is hard to spot or the mailbox is poorly marked, your rescuers may take longer to reach you. In a life-threatening emergency, every second is precious to the patient’s survival. Bottom line: Your rescuers can’t help you until they find you, so make sure your number is up.”
