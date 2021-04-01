White Oak Creek eroding north Jackson backyards, frustrating homeowners

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A group of north Jackson residents say they’re constantly losing property due to erosion from the White Oak Creek.
Thursday, resident JoJo Adams showed Councilman Ashby Foote the damage he’s seen caused on his property in the last year.
During high rain events, the creek becomes filled with water and washes away property, fences and even decks near the creek. Some residents have seen ten feet of their property washed away in the last year.
Debris in the creek and development up stream has caused heavier water flow in recent years, making the problem worse.
The main culprit is development upstream which has caused massive runoff of rain water into the creek, which it can’t handle.
Adams said, “Anytime there’s a significant water event we lose ground, we lose yard and it hurts our value. It hurts the value of the people living all up and down the creek.”
Foote said, “There is insufficient retention of the water along the drainage basin of White Oak Creek and the result is much higher volumes of water coming down here in a very short period of time and it creates a lot of havoc.”
Foote says he wants the city to seek out federal funding from natural resources agencies for help in shoring up the creek to improve the water flow.
