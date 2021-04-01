Where to find free bottled water and food Friday, April 1

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Businesses, organizations, and individuals are continuing to help families in need even weeks after Jackson’s water crisis.
Here are two places to pick up items Friday, April 1:
9 a.m.
Golden Key Community Center, 3450 Albermarle Road, Jackson
The Salvation Army and Ward 3 Councilman Kenneth Stokes are giving away 500 cases of water and 320 boxes of food
10 a.m.
Metrocenter Mall, 3645 Highway 80, Jackson
The City of Jackson and GE Aviation are teaming up to give out bottled water
Line up at the main entrance of the mall. The giveaway is expected to last until 2 p.m. or until all water has been handed out.
