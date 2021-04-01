Thursday Night Weather Forecast

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Average high is 73 this time of year and the average low is 49. Northerly to northeasterly winds are likely tonight and tomorrow at around 5mph. With light winds, clear skies and dry air overnight, lows will fall to near freezing by morning. This means frost is possible, if not likely across the area. Freezing temperatures may occur briefly Friday morning. A quick warm-up with lots of sunshine will allow highs to reach the 60s. Another chilly not with near, but above freezing temperatures Saturday morning may allow for frost again. Plenty of sunshine will continue for Easter Weekend with highs near 70 and morning lows on Easter Sunday morning in the 40s. Warmer weather returns next week with sunshine. Highs will be in the 70s and 80s with lows in the 40s and 50s. A little rain or thunderstorms are possible by mid-week. Sunrise is 6:47am and the sunset is 7:21pm.