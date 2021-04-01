JPD stops what they say was attempted suicide on I-220

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Thanks to the quick action of Jackson police officers, a man who was attempting to jump off a bridge at I-220 is now in the care of medical professionals
“We got a call that a mentally ill man was attempting to jump off a bridge on I-220 on the Medgar Evers side. Officers responded and talked him down,” JPD spokesman Sam Brown said. “AMR arrived and he’s on his way to Merit Health for evaluation.”
The name of the man was not being released.
The incident caused the right southbound lane along I-220 near Medgar Boulevard to be temporarily blocked.
It was not known if traffic was again moving smoothly.
