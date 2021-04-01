Man plows truck into signs, runs ‘wildly’ on exit ramp before being hit by car on I-20

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A man received serious injuries Wednesday after being hit by a car while acting erratically on the interstate in Pearl.
It happened just after 6 p.m. when a man swerved his truck off of I-20 and down the Pearson Road exit before crashing into two MDOT exit signs.
According to witnesses, the man then got out of his truck and began “running wildly” on the Pearson Road ramp. This would include attempting to jump in front of and onto other cars.
When a Pearl officer arrived, he handcuffed the man but the man jerked away from the officer and ran onto the westbound lane of the interstate where he was then hit by a Chrysler convertible.
He landed on the passenger side windshield. The driver of the car was not injured.
When paramedics arrived to treat the man who had just been hit, he was described as being “very combative” as they attempted to treat him.
The license plate on his truck was from Pennsylvania and he is believed to be from Pennsylvania as well. His identification is not being released at this time.
Westbound traffic was backed up for around an hour while the scene was cleared. The case is an open investigation.
