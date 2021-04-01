Lt. Gov. taps 7 Republicans, 3 Democrats for redistricting committee

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Seven Republicans and three Democrats make up the list of lawmakers Lt. Gov. Delbert Hosemann has tapped to lead the Senate’s redistricting efforts.
Thursday, Hosemann announced appointments to the Senate Reapportionment and Redistricting Committee.
Members will be responsible for drawing up new Senate districts based on data obtained from the 2020 U.S. Census.
According to state statute, the committee must include the chair and vice-chair of the Senate Elections Committee and two members from each of the states’ four congressional districts.
The Census Bureau announced recently that it would be delivering redistricting data to all states by September 30, 2021.
Members are:
- Sen. David Parker (R), 1st Congressional District
- Sen. Angela Turner-Ford (D), 1st Congressional District
- Sen. Briggs Hopson (R), 2nd Congressional District
- Sen. Derrick Simmons (D), 2nd Congressional District
- Sen. Josh Harkins (R), 3rd Congressional District
- Sen. Dean Kirby (R), 3rd Congressional District (Chairman)
- Sen. Dennis DeBar (R), Jr., 4th Congressional District
- Sen. Brice Wiggins (R), 4th Congressional District
- Sen. Jeff Tate (R), Chairman of the Elections Committee
- Sen. Hob Bryan (D), Vice Chairman of the Elections Committee
House Speaker Philip Gunn and Hosemann are expected to call a meeting of both the House and Senate committees to begin work in the near future.
Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.