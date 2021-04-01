Legal fees top $810,000 in airport takeover case

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Five years and 441 filings later, the city of Jackson and the state have racked up more than $810,000 in legal fees associated with the airport takeover case.
To date, the state’s legal fees have topped $171,000, while the city has amassed nearly $640,000, or three times the amount spent by the state.
At the heart of the case is the future of the Jackson-Medgar Wiley Evers International Airport.
State lawmakers approved a bill to take over the airport in 2016.
A suit was filed in U.S. District Court to block the takeover.
The Jackson Municipal Airport Authority is represented by former Mississippi Supreme Court Justice Fred Banks and the Phelps Dunbar law firm.
Lawmakers named in the case are represented by Michael Wallace and Charles Cowan, both of the Wise Carter firm.
The governor and lieutenant governor are being represented by the attorney general’s office.
Parties in the suit include the city of Jackson, JMAA, Gov. Tate Reeves, Lt. Gov. Delbert Hosemann and lawmakers who drafted the takeover legislation.
S.B. 2162 was authored by Sens. Josh Harkins (R-20), Dean Kirby (R-30), Philip Moran (R-46), Chris Caughman (R-35), and former Sen. Nickey Browning (R-3).
Other lawmakers also have been named in the case, including Sen. John Polk (R-44), former Reps. Mark Baker and Alex Monsour.
Under 2162, JMAA would be dissolved and replaced by a larger panel made up of city, state, and regional representatives.
JMAA is a five-member commission made up of mayoral appointees.
The proposed Jackson Metropolitan Area Airport Authority would have nine members, with just one member each appointed by the mayor and city council.
With just two representatives appointed by the mayor and council, the city would essentially lose control of the airport.
The deadline for discovery in the case wrapped up late last year. However, the sides are still going back and forth regarding the testimony of Joey Songy.
In September, Judge Carlton Reeves ruled that Songy, the former chief of staff for Gov. Phil Bryant, would have to sit for a two-hour deposition in the case.
Attorneys for JMAA said they needed to question the governor’s top aid to find out the motives behind the state’s attempted takeover.
Songy, who was in Byrant’s office at the time the measure was passed, has long been seen as key to the passage of S.B. 2162.
According to court records, plaintiffs “have made clear that they wish to depose Songy because he was ‘the first person in the Governor’s office to conceive the idea of the state taking control of (Jackson-Evers).’”
The court initially ruled that attorneys for JMAA could depose other individuals in Bryant’s office, but not Songy.
However, Reeves later ruled that Songy could indeed be questioned, saying that “aide after aide testified that … Songy was the person with the information about the takeover bill.”
In March, Reeves ruled again that the former chief of staff can be interviewed, but that attorneys had to submit to conditions established by a magistrate judge.
It was unclear when Songy would be deposed.
