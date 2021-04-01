First Alert Forecast: Easter cold snap rings in the month of April

THURSDAY: In the wake of the front, we’ll trend much cooler and brighter. After a chilly start in the 30s to near 40, we’ll only manage the 50s to near 60 through the afternoon hours – even with a full complement of sunshine. Winds relax overnight with lows dropping into the 30s; a light freeze is possible N/E of Metro Jackson; frost possible for the Metro area. Plan to cover up or bring in any vulnerable vegetation.
FRIDAY: Sunshine will prevail again across central Mississippi as a strong area of high pressure hold over the region. Allow a few extra minutes to defrost your windshields; otherwise, morning 30s will give way to afternoon highs in the upper 50s and lower 60s. Another frosty night is expected with lows in the middle to upper 30s.
EXTENDED RANGE: High pressure ridge shifts east Saturday – bringing in a few more clouds as moisture begins to return. Highs will manage the upper 60s to near 70; middle 70s under mostly sunny skies for Easter Sunday. A gradual warming trend continues through next week – into the 80s with a few opportunities for rain returning through mid-late week.
Patrick Ellis
WLBT/FOX 40 First Alert Meteorologist
Facebook, Twitter, Instagram: @PatrickEllisWx
Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.