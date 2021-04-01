First Alert Forecast: Easter cold snap rings in the month of April

THURSDAY: In the wake of the front, we’ll trend much cooler and brighter. After a chilly start in the 30s to near 40, we’ll only manage the 50s to near 60 through the afternoon hours – even with a full complement of sunshine. Winds relax overnight with lows dropping into the 30s; a light freeze is possible N/E of Metro Jackson; frost possible for the Metro area. Plan to cover up or bring in any vulnerable vegetation.