Final chances to vote absentee in primary elections

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Time is winding down for you to cast an absentee ballot in the upcoming primary elections!
Most circuit clerks’ offices will be closed April 2, for Good Friday, which means Thursday, April 1, and Saturday, April 3 are your last chances to vote absentee.
Municipal primary elections are Tuesday, April 6, 2021. Polls will open at 7 a.m. and close at 7 p.m.
Any voter in line at 7 p.m. is entitled to cast a ballot.
The Mississippi Secretary of State’s Office says its office will have observers in precincts across the State.
Any problems at the polls noticed by State observers or reported to the Elections Division will be referred to the authorities, including the Attorney General’s Office or appropriate District Attorney’s Office.
Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.