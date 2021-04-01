DASHCAM VIDEO: Survivor recounts ‘final destination experience’ after accident on I-10

MOSS POINT, Miss. (WLOX) - A near-death incident caught on video this week has one Jackson County man counting his blessings that he is still alive.
Tuesday was just an average day for Moss Point resident Jeremy Dickerson. He was driving along I-10 around 3 p.m. when he says a white flatbed truck began losing large amounts of gravel it was carrying and damaging several cars in the process.
Those were the events that led up to an accident that would shut down the eastbound lanes for hours, sending multiple people to the hospital and leaving traffic backed up for miles.
“(It was a) Final Destination experience, total craziness,” said Dickerson, referencing a popular series of horror films. “I don’t even know how to describe what I saw or felt in that moment.”
Dickerson and other drivers on the interstate attempted to alert the driver of the truck to let him know. The driver finally pulled over to the side of the road. Dickerson and the driver of a couple other vehicles all stopped, thinking it would be a typical exchange of insurance information as is the norm when a traffic accident occurs.
But that seemingly simple task went from routine to terrifying in a matter of moments.
“Something that you thought was going to be a routine conversation -‘Hey, I have a busted windshield, let’s exchange information, get out of here.’ - to ‘Oh my god, my life is possibly over.’”
Instead of having a conversation, Dickerson said the driver of the flatbed shocked everyone when he jumped back in his truck and threw it in gear.
As the man attempted to drive off, dashcam video appears to show the flatbed pulling out in front of an 18-wheeler traveling eastbound down I-10.
Stunned, Dickerson watched the dash cam video for the first time Wednesday, unable to say anything other than, “Holy smokes.”
The video shows the white flatbed truck colliding with the 18-wheeler, sending the tanker tumbling on its side and forcing other cars off the interstate and into the median.
“I don’t know what the intent was there,” said Dickerson. “I have never seen someone turn about-face in to traffic and that kind of catastrophe happen right there in front of me. I still can’t really wrap my head around everything that happened.”
Three people, including Dickerson, were sent to the hospital as a result of the crash. Now, Dickerson can only marvel at the fact that he’s still alive, thanking God for saving him.
“Lucky is not the word,” he said. “Blessed, blessed - I’m blessed. I understand that. I am well aware. I know there is still work for me to do. I am here for a reason.”
Dickerson suffered a broken right ankle and fibula and tore several ligaments in his foot when the initial debris struck his vehicle.
No charges have been filed against anyone at this time but Biloxi Police are still investigating the crash.
