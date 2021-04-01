Crystal Springs mayor among victims of multi-car burglary in the city

CRYSTAL SPRINS, Miss. (WLBT) - The mayor of Crystal Springs is with their vehicle tonight after a multi-car burglary in the city.
According to authorities, three suspects are wanted after two vehicles went missing. Mayor Sally Garland’s vehicle is among the ones stolen.
One of the vehicles is a 2006 Nissan Pathfinder and the other is a 2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee.
If you have any information on the suspects or the whereabouts of the vehicles, you are asked to contact the Crystal Springs Police Department at 601-892-2121.
The suspects involved are pictured below:
