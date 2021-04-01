COVID-19 vaccines are safe for expecting moms, doctors say

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Many expecting women and those trying to conceive have a common question for their doctor.
Can the COVID-19 vaccines impact fertility or the health of their unborn child?
OBGYN Specialist, Doctor Ashley Johnson with Baptist Medical Center says the recommendation is to get the vaccine as soon as you’re eligible, which is right now for anyone over 18 years old in Mississippi.
Lots of expert opinions out there from medical societies that all agree the COVID-19 vaccine is the way to go for would-be mothers and even those breastfeeding.
Doctors say there is no risk for any age group.
In fact, medical professionals say newly released data shows infants born to mothers who had the vaccine were better protected than those who actually had the virus.
Johnson says even though they strongly believe in the Johnson and Johnson vaccines when you look at some of the technology behind Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, they are also doing a good job of protecting baby and mother.
She says the when they look at the antibodies in the breast milk and umbilical cord, they’re finding that babies can receive protection both ways.
