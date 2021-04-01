COVID-19 in Mississippi: 284 new cases reported Fri.

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 284 new cases and 3 new deaths Friday.
The number of presumed positive coronavirus cases in Mississippi is now at 305,701 as of April 1.
So far, 7,051 people have died from COVID-19 in Mississippi.
The number of tests administered in the state totals 2,610,281 as of March 28. This includes MSDH Public Health Laboratory tests and other providers.
An estimated 292,872 people have recovered from the virus.
The newest MSDH report shows 501,752 people are fully vaccinated and 1,261,605 doses have been administered in total.
On March 19, 2020, the first in-state death from the virus was reported of a man from Hancock County.
Mississippi Department of Health has a hotline open 7 days a week from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. for any coronavirus-related questions: 877-978-6453.
