Woman found dead in McComb attorney’s home

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - On Tuesday morning, police in McComb were called out to the home of a prominent attorney. A woman inside the home was found dead.
The victim, Wendy Dansby, had just legally changed her name from Wendy McMahan. What her relationship to Robert Lenoir - the attorney who owns the home - has not been established.
Lenoir has since been charged with tampering with physical evidence and possession of a controlled substance after investigators looked through the home, according to the district attorney’s office.
Dansby’s Facebook page said she was in the process of “a new beginning.”
McComb police responded first, and quickly called in the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation to take the case over.
The Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics was also called to the scene to conduct an investigation. A search warrant was issued and the probe began, both throughout the house and in an SUV in the driveway.
Neighbors did not want to talk on the record, but they did express shock that something like that would happen in their neighborhood, which is an upper-middle class area in McComb.
Dansby’s Facebook page goes in depth about her love for her children and her faith in the Lord. Her cover photo had an almost ironic verse from Psalm 91: “Because she has set her love on me, I will deliver her...”
Lenoir’s LinkedIn page lists several disciplines in his law practice, and says he went to law school in Lansing, Michigan. He was taken in for questioning by police.
We did approach the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation to find out more, but they have yet to make a statement.
