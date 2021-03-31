Wednesday Night Weather Forecast

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Get ready for some chilly weather for the next couple of days. Temperatures will fall into the 30s by Thursday morning with gusty winds. That will create windchills, but there will be no rain over the coming days. Expect sunshine, breezy and chilly weather Thursday. Highs in the upper 50s. Friday morning could have some frost with temperatures just above freezing. Sunny skies on Good Friday will allow temperatures into the 60s. Saturday and Easter Sunday will be partly to mostly sunny with highs in the upper 60s and lower 70s. Morning temperatures will be in the 30s and 40s with partly cloudy skies. Even the first half of next week looks dry as high temperatures return to well in the 70s and 80s. A wind advisory is in effect tonight with north winds at 15mph gusting to 25mph. Wind chills will be near freezing in the morning. Winds will calm down Thursday night and Friday morning allowing for some frost. Some of the northeastern counties may see temperatures near freezing so a freeze watch has been issued for Friday morning. Average high this time of year is 72 and the average low is 48. Sunrise is 6:48am and the sunset is 7:20pm.