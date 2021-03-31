State to absorb most of the $225k increase in Museum Trail costs

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Months after the first phase of the project was completed, the price of the Museum Trail has gone up by more than six figures.
But most of that will be absorbed by the state.
On Tuesday, the council approved paying Hemphill Construction an additional $225,000 for the Museum Trail project.
Additional work had to be done so a bridge could be installed over Belhaven Creek. Because of erosion there, the creek bank had to be built up.
A pre-fabricated metal bridge was installed over the creek as part of the trail project near Laurel Street Park.
“It took a lot more earthwork than originally anticipated to make it fit,” said Traffic Engineer Robert Lee. “The good news is we received a letter from Commissioner Simmons who said we are getting $180,000 on top of the federal funds (we’ve already received) to help cover this increased cost.”
Willie Simmons is the transportation commissioner for the state’s Central District.
The trail connects the Two Mississippi Museums in downtown Jackson to the LeFleur Museum District along Museum Boulevard in Northeast Jackson.
It runs along an abandoned rail line and through parts of the Belhaven neighborhood before crossing I-55 toward the museum district.
Crews still must build a section of trail on the east side of the interstate. From there, the trail will run north from the all-way stop at Riverside Drive to the entrance of the Mississippi Children’s Museum.
With the amended work order, the project’s total cost is expected to run around $2.7 million. It is being funded in part by the Federal Highway Administration, the Mississippi Department of Transportation, and local and private dollars.
A ribbon-cutting for the first section of the trail was held in January.
