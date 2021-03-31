Salvation Army to sponsor food, water giveaway April 1

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - 500 cases of water and 320 boxes of food are set to be distributed at another giveaway scheduled for Thursday, April 1.
The Salvation Army, in conjunction with Ward Three Councilman Kenneth Stokes, is sponsoring the event, which will be held at the Golden Key Community Center in Jackson.
The center is located at 3450 Albermarle Rd.
The giveaway begins at 9 a.m. and will continue until supplies run out.
Since the ice storm in mid-February, Salvation Army has distributed 2,800 boxes of food and 3,500 cases of water.
For more information, contact Tina Richardson, Salvation Army community relations coordinator, at (601) 982-4881 ext. 117.
