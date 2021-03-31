The ‘most popular’ quarantine drink in Miss. may surprise you

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Wineries, breweries, and bars may have been closed some during the pandemic, but that didn’t stop people from mixing up cocktails at home.
A new survey from a travel reward company called Upgraded Points shows the most popular mixed drinks in each state.
They used google trends data from March 2020 to March 2021 to see which ones people were looking up the instructions for.
The Old Fashioned was the most popular drink in Mississippi.
