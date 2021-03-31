Mayor Lumumba looking into hiring homeless to pick up garbage around Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - City leaders are taking steps to clean up Jackson when it comes to trash and illegal dumping. They are now looking for a trash company to assist them in tacking this problem.
You can’t drive down Florence Avenue because trash is covering the roadway.
Everything but the kitchen sink is there. Residents are sick of their neighborhood becoming a dumping ground.
Thomas Blackmon said, “One thing about them, they don’t care about the neighborhood. They can go to the dump and spend $40 to dump it in the dump but they don’t want to spend $40 to dump it in the dump, so they ride around and try to dump it in the city so people won’t know they did it.”
Jackson Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba said, “We’re looking for a comprehensive way of addressing the litter in our city. Part of it is an education component, part of it is ramping up the frequency by which we pick up debris; the frequency by which we pick up garbage that’s across the city.”
As the city’s garbage collection contract expires, they’re now asking garbage companies to submit plans on how they can help the city clean up these dump sites and keep litter and trash off the streets.
Lumumba says he wants to get garbage bins for each household and possibly hire the homeless to help in the cleanup.
“They are compensated for that and that not only gives them revenue or resources, so they can themselves out of many other challenges, but it also helps with their effort across the city for cleanliness and the aesthetic appeal. We all hate litter,” he said.
If you see someone dumping items, the city encourages you to report it. You can do so by calling 3-1-1 or 601-960-0000.
