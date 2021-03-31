Madison County libraries end late fines

MADISON CO., Miss. (WLBT) - Madison County Library System is no longer issuing fines for late rentals.
The announcement was made Wednesday that there will no longer be daily fines on overdue materials.
Officials say these fines typically penalize more vulnerable people who cannot afford to pay them. Additionally, they say late fees are not effective and have no impact on return rates.
“In fact, once someone has a late fine, they are less likely to return to the library again. Libraries who have removed late fines report few adverse effects on material return rates,” the release reads.
They join over 500 libraries across the country that has adopted fine free policies.
Instead, the library will still send courtesy reminders to return any items. Anything that is 45 days overdue will be assumed lost and the borrower will be charged a replacement cost.
MCLS will also be clearing any existing late fines from any borrowers’ accounts.
Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.