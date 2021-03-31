$140M entertainment complex to replace former Harrahs in Tunica

TUNICA, Miss. (WLBT) - Tunica Hospitality & Entertainment, LLC plans to redevelop a former resort in Robinsonville, Miss.
“We are excited to announce this $140 million redevelopment of the former Harrah’s Tunica Resort and look forward to sharing more information with the public in the upcoming weeks,” said Co-Developer Tom DeMuth.
The resort will include a plethora of new attractions.
- 20-acre water park
- Youth Sports Complex
- Renovation of two hotels
- Convention center
- Spa and salon
- 100-acre private lake
- Family fun center with an all-ages video arcade
- Sporting clay and hunting center
- RV Park
- Boardwalk with dining
- Retail
- Entertainment venues
- 18-hole golf course renovation by Rees Jones
It will take some time before the resort is completed, so it will be done in phases. The first phase is expected to be completed late summer 2022, with most attractions up and running.
The resort will employ around 650 people, with more to come once construction is completely finished.
