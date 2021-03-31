Jackson city leaders say they’ll build a new water treatment plant, if it’s funded

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson city leaders say they’ll build a new water treatment plant if the feds come up with the funds to help pay for it.
Tuesday, the council approved an order to consider building a new plant, or as an alternative, restore the existing plant, if funds become available.
The order was passed unanimously and was designed to show the federal government the city’s intent to add a new treatment plant if Congress allocates the money.
It does not mean, however, that construction on a new plant is about to begin, but simply states that the city would build a new plant if it receives the funding to do so.
“We are hoping that the U.S. senator will come through with her promise to help Jackson,” Ward Three Councilman Kenneth Stokes said of Cindy Hyde-Smith’s involvement. “If the United States of American cares about the capital city of the state ... they will fund a new water plant, completely from A to Z.”
Earlier this month, Hyde-Smith introduced a bill to help Jackson “overcome long-neglected water infrastructure upgrades.” However, that proposal seemed to focus more on addressing emergency needs rather than building a new plant.
Stokes introduced the measure about a month and a half after the city’s water system was crippled when severe winter storms ripped across the region.
Water production fell, and tens of thousands of customers ended up with low or no water pressure.
The hardest-hit areas were in Fondren and south Jackson, which reported water outages for more than two weeks until production at Curtis could be increased and pressure could be restored.
Stokes said a new water plant built to serve South Jackson could help prevent similar water losses in the future.
“What we want to do is make sure that, without any doubt, this problem is fixed and fixed for good,” he said. “The first step in fixing this problem, if we get the money from the federal government, is a new plant.”
Stokes said it all depends on Hyde-Smith being “sincere in her efforts to help the city.”
He didn’t want to compare Hyde-Smith to her predecessor, the late Thad Cochran, but said that even though he didn’t agree with Cochran’s politics, the longtime senator always delivered.
“We need these senators to deliver for the capital city,” he said.
On March 16, Hyde-Smith announced that she had introduced a bill that would tap into several sources to provide funding to help Jackson make urgent repairs to its water infrastructure.
Hyde-Smith’s measure, known as the Emergency Water Infrastructure Improvements Act, would provide the city assistance through “a combination of loans, loan forgiveness, and grants.”
Among provisions, it would grant the city $47 million through the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Section 219 program and $25 million in unobligated Economic Adjustment Assistance grants from the U.S. Economic Development Administration.
“I cannot sit back and watch Jackson schools, businesses and residents go without water,” Hyde-Smith said. “My legislation would provide federal assistance to get Jackson on the path to providing the basic services its citizens require and deserve.”
The bill has been read twice and referred to the Senate Committee on Environment and Public Works, according to Congress’ website.
Meanwhile, the president is proposing spending nearly $2 trillion over the eight years to rebuild the nation’s infrastructure and shift to green energy.
“The proposal would upgrade the country’s drinking water, wastewater and stormwater systems, tackle new contaminants and support clean water infrastructure in rural parts of the country,” CNN writes.
A copy of the council’s order is shown below.
Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.