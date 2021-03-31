Jackson body count mounts with discovery of shooting victim in Battlefield Park

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Capital City’s homicide count continues to rise with the discovery of a body Wednesday morning in a Jackson park.
Some residents see Battlefield Park’s playground for children turning into a haven for crime.
“It’s crazy. And I try to stay in the house as much as I can,” said Randy O’Neal. The Jackson resident has lived near Battlefield Park for more than 20 years.
He and neighbors often hear what happens there but not this time. Wednesday morning just before 11 a.m., a man was found fatally shot in the play area.
“Usually when something jumps off like that we are the first to hear about it, but I missed that one,” said O’Neal. “I don’t go outside like I used to because of the COVID.”
Hinds County Coroner Sharon Grisham Stewart said the man was shot multiple times and found lying in the grass. He had no identification.
O’Neal and other residents have heard robberies and other violence at the park. The 64-year-old is disturbed that people still park their cars there after hours. He wishes there was more lighting to deter crime.
“I think if they knew that park closed at certain time and with a little more patrolling, some of that killing will stop over there,” O’Neal added.
There have been killings in the city for five consecutive days. This fatal shooting is the 15th homicide this month. It is the 37th in the city this year.
