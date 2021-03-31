As homicides mount, Jackson citizens demand council members act

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Three months into 2021 and the Jackson Police Department has already investigated three dozen homicides. The latest happening Tuesday morning on Woodbine Street.
As the homicide count in the city continues to grow, so are the concerns among residents.
”I definitely believe it’s going to get worse before it gets better,” said Samantha Smith who lives in Jackson. Smith said that’s in large part due to what she calls a lack of response by the city to get a handle on the rise in crime.
She said city leaders often talk about having a plan to make the changes, now she’s ready for their actions to match up with their words.
“You can always have a plan but a plan with no action is just not a plan,” Smith expressed. “I do believe that it is going to get worse before it gets better though but I think with prayer and a right plan being implemented, I think that will put the City of Jackson on the right track to get better.
But Smith isn’t the only one wanting to see city leaders take a more proactive approach to reduce crime.
Joyce Stockman has been living in Jackson for two years now. She said council members need to do a better job working with the police department to help reduce crime instead of casting all of the blame on them.
Along with creating more positive activities for the youth, the Jackson woman said she would also like to see council members go out into the community and try talking with teens who they say are heading down the wrong path.
”Get these kids together, have a little group thing, have a little get together, and each council member say, Well, explain to me where are you getting this gun from? Or where did you get the money (to get the gun) from and stop blaming- be more active.”
In 2020, the city saw its deadliest year on record with 128 homicides, according to data from 3 On Your Side.
So far this year the city has seen 36 homicides and is on track to surpass last year’s total.
