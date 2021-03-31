FTC warns against sharing vaccine card on social media

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) -Some people are taking to social media to celebrate getting a COVID-19 vaccine, but sharing too much information can hurt you.
The Federal Trade Commission says scammers at times slowly gather information before they pounce.
Each vaccine card has your full name, date of birth, and where you got the shot. All of those details seem harmless, but according to the FTC, your birth date can be a giveaway to your social security number.
The FTC says sometimes identity thieves can guess most of the numbers in your social-based on your birth date.
Once they figure it out, officials say it’s easy for scammers to open new accounts in your name, claim your tax refund or steal your identity.
If you have already posted the card, you’re encouraged to take it down immediately and replace it with a picture of a sticker or your arm with the bandaid on it. You do not want to give scammers more information to work with because they are constantly building and storing information on someone.
The Better Business Bureau suggests using a profile frame that says you have been vaccinated. Also when it comes to sharing safely on social media, the BBB says make sure to review your security settings to ensure you are sharing with the people you want and be wary of participating in other viral trends like listing your cars you own and favorite songs.
They say some of those favorite things are commonly used security questions or passwords.
