First Alert Forecast: storms likely Wednesday along strong cold front

WEDNESDAY: A strong cold front is poised to sweep through the region through the day. Ahead of the front itself – expect warm 60s and 70s; behind the front, a sharp drop into the 50s through the late morning through the afternoon. Scattered to numerous showers and storms will be likely as the front moves south. Along the front, a gusty storm or two can’t be ruled out. Rain chances will taper off through evening hours – as skies begin to clear out overnight. Lows in the fall back into the 30s to near 40.
THURSDAY: In the wake of the front, we’ll trend much cooler and brighter. After a chilly start in the 30s to near 40, we’ll only manage the 50s to near 60 through the afternoon hours – even with a full complement of sunshine. Winds relax overnight with lows dropping into the 30s; a light freeze is possible N/E of Metro Jackson; frost possible for the Metro area. Plan to cover up or bring in any vulnerable vegetation.
EXTENDED RANGE: Sunshine will win out for Good Friday to round out the week; a frosty start will give way to highs in the lower to middle 60s under a strong area of high pressure. The high pressure ridge shifts east Saturday – bringing in a few more clouds as moisture begins to return. Highs will manage the upper 60s to near 70; middle 70s under mostly sunny skies for Easter Sunday. A gradual warming trend continues through next week – into the 80s.
Patrick Ellis
WLBT/FOX 40 First Alert Meteorologist
Facebook, Twitter, Instagram: @PatrickEllisWx
