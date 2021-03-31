First Alert Forecast: storms likely Wednesday along strong cold front

WEDNESDAY: A strong cold front is poised to sweep through the region through the day. Ahead of the front itself – expect warm 60s and 70s; behind the front, a sharp drop into the 50s through the late morning through the afternoon. Scattered to numerous showers and storms will be likely as the front moves south. Along the front, a gusty storm or two can’t be ruled out. Rain chances will taper off through evening hours – as skies begin to clear out overnight. Lows in the fall back into the 30s to near 40.