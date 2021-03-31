Deputies likely to receive overtime to patrol Jackson streets under agreement, sheriff says

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A day after it was passed, more details are emerging about how the sheriff will use $500,000 in city funds to help Jackson fight crime.
Supporters say the deputies are needed to help supplement the Jackson Police Department, which is currently short about 100 officers.
The measure was approved on a 5-2 vote, a veto-proof majority.
However, some council members and the mayor said more details needed to be worked out before the council approved the allocation.
For his part, Hinds County Sheriff Lee Vance said funds would go into a separate account and be used to pay off-duty deputies overtime to patrol the city.
Vance said he met with members of the council’s planning committee recently, where the idea was broached.
“The commitment I made ... was that the whole $500,000 would be used inside the city of Jackson,” he said. “And the way we would use it initially would be to hire off-duty deputies who wanted to work overtime.
“From a general standpoint, that’s my understanding of what we will be able to do,” he said. “We’ll get more specific with our plans once the money is allocated.”
Vance said no deputies would be pulled off their day-to-day rounds to patrol in Jackson. Rather, overtime would be offered to deputies who want to do additional patrols once their regular shifts end.
“What the city is looking for is increased visibility, which is time-tested as being a tool to prevent crime,” he said.
City Council President Aaron Banks previously said the half-million dollar agreement would go toward hiring new deputies to specifically patrol the city.
He said that with the JPD’s shortage, officers are often too busy responding to calls for service to do routine patrols.
The deputies would be able to pick up the slack, by doing additional patrols and helping JPD address problem crime areas.
“That’s one example of how I envision it could work,” Vance said.
He said that the interlocal agreement still must be drawn up by the city and then approved by the Hinds County Board of Supervisors.
From there, the agreement must be signed off on by the Mississippi Attorney General.
Vance believes the agreement could be a win-win for the city and the county.
“People always talk about law enforcement working together, and I think in a setting like Jackson, which is in Hinds County, it gives us an opportunity to show it can happen,” he said.
“If the council has decided they have a resource that they want to give us to increase visibility, I look at it as a win-win situation and as an example of how city government and county government, and city law enforcement and county law enforcement can work together to benefit the citizens of Jackson.”
