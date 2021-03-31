COVID-19 in Mississippi: 271 new cases reported Thurs.

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 271 new cases and 16 new deaths Thursday.
The number of presumed positive coronavirus cases in Mississippi is now at 305,417 as of March 31.
So far, 7,048 people have died from COVID-19 in Mississippi.
The number of tests administered in the state totals 2,610,281 as of March 28. This includes MSDH Public Health Laboratory tests and other providers.
An estimated 292,872 people have recovered from the virus.
The newest MSDH report shows 482,783 people are fully vaccinated and 1,231,525 doses have been administered in total.
On March 19, 2020, the first in-state death from the virus was reported of a man from Hancock County.
Mississippi Department of Health has a hotline open 7 days a week from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. for any coronavirus-related questions: 877-978-6453.
