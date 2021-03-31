Body of missing Mississippi woman discovered in crawl space of her home

By WLBT Digital | March 31, 2021 at 3:02 PM CDT - Updated March 31 at 3:02 PM

FULTON, Miss. (WTVA) - DNA testing has confirmed the identity of the human remains found in a crawl space in Fulton.

Fulton police and Itawamba County Coroner Sheila Summerford confirmed the identity as Deborah Evans-Bell. Her cause of death has yet to be determined.

Police officers found the remains on Jan. 19 at a home on East Hill Street. Evans-Bell disappeared in February 2016.

On Tuesday, Fulton police confirmed the case is being investigated as a homicide. Evans-Bell lived in the house with her husband.

