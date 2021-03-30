Vaccines offered Tuesday at JSU beginning at 10 a.m.

By Ashley Garner | March 30, 2021 at 8:15 AM CDT - Updated March 30 at 8:23 AM

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The push continues to get more people vaccinated against COVID-19 at Jackson State University Tuesday.

The university is holding another vaccination event compliments of the State Department of Health and the Jackson-Hinds Comprehensive Health Center.

Students, faculty, and the area residents can get the COVID-19 vaccine.

The Centers for Disease Control says minorities have been more likely to have serious complications with COVID-19, but a number of studies say they are far less likely to get a vaccine.

University leaders say the goal is to service the African American community.

State health leaders are offering 300 doses of the Moderna vaccine available at no cost on a first-come, first-served basis.

The vaccine is available at JSU inside the Lee E Williams Athletic Center from 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.

