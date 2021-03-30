Tuesday Night Weather Forecast

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - An unsettled weather pattern has returned to our area. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will continue to impact our area through Wednesday. Lows tonight will be in the 60s. Highs Wednesday will be in the 70s. We have a marginal to slight threat for severe weather, especially Wednesday, but the overall threat remains low. Hail and wind are likeliest, but tornadoes are possible, just to a lesser degree in likelihood. Cold weather return Thursday and Friday, mainly in the mornings with temperatures in the 30s and patchy frost. Highs will reach the 50s on Thursday, 60s and Friday. Easter Sunday weekend looks sunny with lows in the 40s and highs in the 60s Saturday and 70s on Easter. Eighty-degree weather is back next week, but we have some nice enjoyable days in front of us after tomorrow and through Easter. Just be sure to keep your jackets handy for a little chill in the air. Average high is 72 and the average low is 48. Sunrise is 6:51am and the sunset is 7:19pm. Southerly wind at 10mph tonight and gusty. Winds turning from the northwest at 15mph Wednesday with higher gusts.