Short on details, Jackson council approves $500k agreement to pay for deputies to patrol city

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson will soon be enlisting the help of the Hinds County Sheriff’s Department to fight crime, to the tune of $500,000.
At its meeting Tuesday, the city council approved entering into an interlocal agreement with the county to provide an additional 50 deputies to patrol city streets.
Supporters say the agreement will provide the sheriff with the funding needed to bring on additional deputies to patrol in the city at peak times of criminal activity.
However, no details of the agreement were discussed, and some city leaders questioned why Jackson would give the sheriff’s department the money without having written details about how the money would be used.
Council President Aaron Banks said questions were answered at a previous planning committee meeting.
Ward Five Councilman Charles Tillman acknowledged that point but said the sheriff’s department had not provided anything in writing.
“We did have a discussion, but they said we would have it in writing,” Tillman said. “Everything’s verbal, verbal, verbal. That’s not a plan.”
Despite concerns, the council approved the measure on a 5-2 vote. After a motion to reconsider, the measure again was approved 5-2.
The initial vote was taken before some members of the administration had a chance to offer comment, so a motion to reconsider was allowed.
Voting in favor of the agreement were Banks and Council members Ashby Foote, Angelique Lee, Kenneth Stokes and De’Keither Stamps. Opposed were Ward Seven Councilman Virgi Lindsay and Tillman.
“Not all of us are on the planning committee. I have not heard any of the plans on how this is going to be spent,” Lindsay said. “I, too, was waiting to see this in writing.”
Several questions remained, including how long the deputies would be in place in the city and when they would be put in place. It also was not clear whether new deputies would have to be hired or whether the sheriff would be paid to allow existing deputies to patrol in the city.
Banks intimated that the sheriff’s department would use the funds to hire the 50 deputies. However, more than twice what the city is paying would be needed to cover salaries for 50 deputies for a one-year period.
As for how long the deputies would be in place, Banks said they would be patrolling “until the money runs out.”
Deputy City Attorney James Anderson advised the council to get details in writing, saying that the presentation cited by Banks was not a written contract.
“Right now, we don’t know what the details are,” Anderson said. “It’s very important that we know the details.”
Even with unanswered questions, Stokes and Stamps urged the council to approve the measure, citing rising crime and “lawlessness” across the city.
“I went to Silas Brown and a lady was killed and raped by minors, and we don’t want more police in this city,” Stokes said. “JPD is doing a good job, but they need some help. As this thing spreads from the poor neighborhoods into Ward One and Seven, you’re going to say we need some help.”
Last week, two teens were arrested in connection with killing a 33-year-old woman, who was later found dead on Silas Brown. One of the teens is being charged with kidnapping and rape in connection with the case.
“If it doesn’t work out, that’s fine,” Stokes said. “People deserve to be safe in the city.”
The news comes as the city is on track to have the deadliest year on the record. So far, WLBT is reporting that there have been 36 homicides in the city through March 30.
Meanwhile, the Jackson Police Department is short about 100 officers.
Part of that is because the city froze positions to raise the base pay for new recruits.
“If we unfreeze the positions, then you’d have to take away all the raises we gave recruits, Banks said.
Last year, the council approved raising base pay for new officers in an effort to improve recruiting efforts. To help pay for the raises, the city froze 50 open positions in the department, Banks said.
Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba and Chief of Staff Safiya Omari raised concerns as well, including why the city should pay the sheriff’s department to do something it’s already supposed to do.
“Paying the county for what they’re already obligated to do just doesn’t make sense. It doesn’t seem like a sound fiscal decision,” Omari said. “There’s no reason they can’t work or patrol in the city of Jackson as part of their general obligation.”
The mayor, meanwhile, said the same funds could be used by JPD to hire additional officers.
Following the vote, acting City Attorney Monica Allen said her office would contact the Hinds County board attorney to draw up an interlocal agreement.
Any agreement would also have to be signed off on by the board of supervisors and the Mississippi attorney general before it would go into effect.
