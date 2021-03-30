Owner outlines plans for increasing security at M-Bar, a week after deadly shooting

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The owner of a Northeast Jackson nightclub recently shared his plans to tighten security, a little more than a week after a bystander was killed in a deadly shootout there.
On Tuesday, M-Bar Sports Grill owner Richard Bradley spoke to the Jackson City Council, where he outlined plans to improve security at his establishment.
The discussion comes about a week after Christopher Moncure, 30 was killed in a shootout in the club’s parking lot. Authorities said Moncure was a bystander and was looking for shelter when the shootout began.
Bradley said violence will not be tolerated at M-Bar, adding that he is “cooperating fully with law enforcement” to ensure the suspects involved in that incident are brought to justice.
Meanwhile, he outlined plans to improve safety at the club, including bringing on additional off-duty sheriff’s deputies to patrol the club’s perimeters.
M-Bar was temporarily closed last week as officials reviewed security protocols. It was not known if the club had reopened for business as of Tuesday.
The club is located at 6340 Ridgewood Court Dr. Parking lots of surrounding businesses are often used by patrons after the parking lot at the club fills up.
“We will add officers to the adjacent parking lots around our business property, even at some of the businesses that have left the city,” he said. “We’re going to add officers ... to any parking lot adjacent to our business.”
Bradley said the club is also considering shortening hours on certain nights during the week, as well as raising the age limit on certain nights.
Right now, anyone 21 and over can enter the club. It is believed that most of the shootings have involved individuals 25 and younger.
Those arrested in connection with shootings tied to the club include Augena Funchess, 24, who allegedly shot and killed a woman after leaving M-Bar on Jan. 24, and Javarius Stewart, who was 21 when he allegedly shot and killed a person inside the club in July 2020.
Additionally, the owner said he had been in contact with the Jackson Police Department about installing new cameras in the area “so JPD can have visibility 24 hours a day.
“I can’t guarantee something won’t happen, because you can’t control people,” he told council members. “But the elements that are in our control ... the perimeters in which patrons patronize us, we can secure those areas the best as possible.”
Since last summer, two shootings have occurred on M-Bar premises. A third shooting off-site stemmed from an argument between patrons there.
Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba disagrees with those sentiments, saying the business shouldn’t be punished for the actions of its customers.
Rather, he said the city and club owners should conduct a “fact-finding mission” to find out what has contributed to the violence.
“When you see multiple sheriff’s vehicles out there, and when you learn that they’re paying $22,000 a month, it doesn’t sound like it’s an operation that isn’t concerned with security,” Lumumba said.
The mayor said the club is spending about $22,000 a month on all security efforts, including hiring off-duty deputies to patrol the parking lot.
Lumumba, who used to be a law partner with the owner of Freelon’s Da Groove, said problems likely stem from the fact people are intoxicated and bring in disputes that may have surfaced at other locations.
“The question becomes what protective measures are they attempting to put in place,” he said. “Our responsibility is to hold your business accountable, but it’s important we sit down and have these conversations, understand the (security) efforts so far, improve on those efforts and build together.”
As of March 30, no suspects had been arrested in the March 21 shooting.
Anyone with information is urged to call the Hinds County Sheriff’s Department at (601) 352-1521 or (601) 974-2914.
