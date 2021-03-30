New sewing operating adding 40 jobs to Tylertown

TYLERTOWN, Miss. (WLBT) - A tiny Mississippi town is getting 40 new jobs.
Cotton producer Red Land Cotton, which manufactures high-end linens, announced that they’ve located sewing operations in Tylertown.
It’s a $375,000 investment.
The company’s new Tylertown sewing operations are located inside the 37,000-square-foot facility formerly occupied by Auburn Manufacturing.
Red Land Cotton was in the process of building a 25,000-square-foot facility in Moulton to house its new sewing operations, but that will now be used as a warehousing and distribution hub.
“Tylertown is where Mississippi’s First Lady, my wife Elee, is from, and we are excited to watch Red Land Cotton thrive and bring new opportunities to the area’s residents for many years to come,” Gov. Tate Reeves said.
