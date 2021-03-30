Miss. Supreme Court dismisses Navient’s motion in student loan lawsuit

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The High Court in Mississippi has rejected a motion in a lawsuit against Navient Corporation and Navient Solutions, LLC, one of the largest student loan processors in the nation.
The original lawsuit was filed in 2018 by then Mississippi Attorney General Jim Hood.
Hood said the Delaware-based company pushed “risky and expensive” loans on many Mississippi students, directing them to repayment programs that cost “thousands of dollars in additional accrued interest.”
But in 2019, Navient filed a motion to argue some of the accusations against them.
Navient tried to argue that federal law prevents some of Mississippi’s claims against them and their alleged misconduct stopped, but the state supreme court just dismissed Navient’s motion.
It’s not a final ruling in the lawsuit but instead means that the case will now continue on to trial court.
The suit said Mississippi had the nation’s fourth-highest student loan default rate in 2013 and it seeks to prevent Navient from targeting Mississippi students.
Read the full court document here.
Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.