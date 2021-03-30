JPD: Man shot, killed, body found behind home

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Jackson Police Department is on the scene of a homicide investigation.
Detectives say a man’s body was found behind a home after the homeowner heard several shots.
JPD says the suspect told officers he shot the victim after catching him breaking into his car.
The incident happened at 2800 Woodbine Street, but the crime scene was discovered on Belvedere Drive, investigators say.
No charges have been filed right now, but investigators say a suspect is in custody.
Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.