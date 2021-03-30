Jackson City Council approves nearly $3.1 million to build new fire station

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Homes and businesses in Ward Four will soon have better fire protection, thanks to the construction of a new fire station.
At its meeting Tuesday, the city council unanimously approved a more than $3 million contract with Castle Black Inc., to build a station on Medgar Evers Boulevard.
The station will replace the current Fire Station No. 20, which the city determined needed to be replaced in 2015.
“I appreciate the work of everyone involved, so we can better fire service in the area,” Ward Four Councilman De’Keither Stamps said.
The station will be located next to the existing site on property previously set aside for aeronautical use by the Jackson Municipal Airport Authority.
The city obtained the land from JMAA by doing a “land swap,” giving up some property at Woodrow Wilson Avenue and Fortification Street.
The land swap was initially rejected by the Federal Aviation Administration in 2018 but later signed off on a year later, according to city documents.
Construction is expected to take 540 days. It was not known when work would get underway.
Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.