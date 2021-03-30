Habitat for Humanity improves the lives of new homeowners and existing residents

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Some north Jackson residents are taking more pride in their neighborhoods because of the efforts of Habitat for Humanity Mississippi Capital Area. Homeowners tired of vacant homes on their streets are breathing a sigh of relief as they watch them transform.
“They redid the whole (thing), gutted the inside and yeah it’s completely done. Nice,” said Joel Nunn looking at houses next door on Casablanca Drive.
The 46-year-old is pleased to see the home beside his, which was once vacant after being burned, is now renovated and will soon be occupied.
Friday, Habitat for Humanity MS Capital Area held a dedication for the Casablanca Drive home, it’s 651st house.
It is a part of the Broadmoor Initiative to refurbish vacant homes in the north Jackson area.
“If they keep going this way it’s gonna be back pretty soon actually. I think,” said Nunn. “Like I said, it’s a good thing. It’s a really good thing.”
Habitat for Humanity also transformed two houses on Meadow Ridge Drive. One sat vacant for seven years before Habitat’s Women’s Build transformed the structure.
“I’ve had the opportunity not only to see the ones on my street, but there’s others in the area,” said Casablanca Drive resident Theresa Lewis.
She has lived in Broadmoor for nearly five years and is glad Habitat is eradicating blight in thriving neighborhoods.
“It’s just a good thing for the city overall that Habitat is doing something to try to help build up these communities, and I think everyone would take pride in that,” said Lewis.
In 2019, Habitat planned to renovate or rebuild 100 homes in Broadmoor over five years and tear down derelict structures.
The pandemic has slowed some of the progress. At least six houses have been renovated since 2019.
