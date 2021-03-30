First Alert Forecast: shower, storm chances return Tuesday, Wednesday

TUESDAY: Southerly breezes will import moisture through the day – eventually leading up to scattered showers and a few storms through the afternoon hours. Highs will run warm – in the 70s to near 80 – dependent on if you can sneak between the randomly placed showers. Rain chances increase overnight as a strong front approaches from the west. A few strong storms can’t be ruled out this evening with gusty winds and hail as the front shifts northward.
WEDNESDAY: A strong cold front is poised to sweep through the region through the day. Ahead of the front itself – expect warm 60s and 70s; behind the front, a sharp drop into the 50s through the late morning through the afternoon. Scattered to numerous showers and storms will be likely as the front moves south. Along the front, a gusty storm or two can’t be ruled out. Rain chances will taper off through overnight hours – as skies begin to clear out. Lows in the fall back into the 30s to near 40.
EXTENDED RANGE: Behind the front, we’ll trend toward sunshine with highs near 60 Thursday and in the lower to middle 60s Friday. Low temperatures may prompt frost, just ahead of Easter weekend. Temperatures will gradually warm into the 70s for Easter weekend; 80s return next week, while remaining generally quiet and dry.
Patrick Ellis
WLBT/FOX 40 First Alert Meteorologist
Facebook, Twitter, Instagram: @PatrickEllisWx
Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.