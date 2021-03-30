Donald Trump has now created his own official website: 45Office.com

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Former President Donald Trump now how his own, official website.
According the website, 45Office.com which went live Tuesday, the Office of Donald J. Trump is committed to “preserving the magnificent legacy of the Trump Administration, while at the same time advancing the America First agenda.”
The office is also said to be used to “inspire Americans of all walks of life” as the former president seeks to “build a truly great American Future.”
There is also a section of the website dedicated to Former First Lady Melania Trump, who says that she, “looks forward to continuing her work on behalf of children and the issues she is passionate about.”
Trump was banned from many social media sites, including Twitter, after the uprising at the U.S. Capitol which he was impeached for. He would then be acquitted in the Senate.
He is now rumored to be launching his own social media platform very soon.
According to his spokesperson, this social media platform will “completely redefine the game.”
