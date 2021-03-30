Capital City homicides surge 70% over last year- the deadliest in Jackson history

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson’s 34 homicides thus far this year represent a 70 percent increase over last year at this point in the year, a sobering statistic considering 2020 stands as the deadliest in the Capital City’s recorded history.
That year, Jackson saw 128 homicides individually confirmed by JPD and the Hinds County Sheriff’s Department.
This weekend alone, gunmen killed three people in separate incidents.
“We have to put arms around and bring our village back and our sense of community that they’re not in this alone,” said Ward 4 Councilman De’Keither Stamps. “We must work together to make our city a better place.”
Stamps said the best way to approach that is through several different methods: a multifaceted strategy.
The much-touted but not-yet-approved JPD crime plan is one of those strategies, Stamps said, but not the only solution.
“If the [crime] plan doesn’t increase the amount of jobs in our city... we need economy. Legal money needs to flow in the streets. And as long as you don’t have legal money flowing in the streets, you’re gonna have illegal money and blood flowing in the streets, and illegal operations and cash flow are taking over,” Stamps said.
Stamps believes city leadership needs to fight back against this crime spike with jobs for young and old alike, as well as things for young people to do.
Already in the last few weeks, Jackson police have reported three different incidents where teenagers have been accused of killing other people in the city.
“We need to have structured activities for young people to do if we want to keep them alive. We pay a lot of attention to the violent numbers. But teenage pregnancy is up, teenage STDs are up. So we have a bigger problem as well, that we have to do a better job at all levels,” Stamps said.
