Bernie Sanders endorses Mayor Lumumba for reelection

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Senator Bernie Sanders (I, VT) has endorsed Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba for reelection.
In a tweet Monday, Sanders said Lumumba deserved to be reelected as mayor because he is “a consistent fighter for the working families of Jackson, Mississippi.”
He also called Lumumba “a strong advocate for justice, progress, and equity.”
Lumumba thanked Sanders for the endorsement, adding that he is “honored” to do the work as mayor and that he is grateful for Sanders’ support.
Lumumba endorsed Bernie Sanders for president back in 2020 and also joined the then-presidential candidate for a campaign event in South Carolina.
Sanders and Lumumba also shared a stage in 2018 when Sanders visited the Capitol City for an event commemorating Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.
The general elections for mayor and city council will be held on June 8, 2021.
